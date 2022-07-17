Ask the Doctor
Local artist and mentor has died

Mark Burt’s artwork was unique, alien, strangely entrancing
Bossier local surreal artist, Mark Burt died.
Bossier local surreal artist, Mark Burt died.(Mark Burt)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A well-loved local artist of surreal creatures and alien worlds, Mark Burt has died.

As of July 15, artist and mentor Mark Burt died of a combination of health issues at the age of 48. Burt worked closely with Bossier Arts Council and the Talented Arts Program, spending the last decade as a teacher and mentor.

“It’s a pain to see you gone, Mark. Interning with you that Summer is an experience I’ll hold on to forever. Thank you for being a great teacher and mentor as I was first making my way into the professional art world, I’ll always appreciate your guidance,” stated Alex Richardson of the Bossier Arts Council.

Burt often worked with multiple mediums, this included felt sculpture and paintings. His surreal worlds depicted in his art were alien and provoked the imagination of many, influencing not just young artists but his colleagues. Burt’s creatures felt alive when you saw them, they often seemed as if they were part of our reality here, instead of the dream creatures of a brilliant man.

The loss of such a unique and outstanding artist is a painful one for the Shreveport-Bossier city area’s art community.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

