Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

KSLA News 12 viewers demand answers about rising electricity bills

These tips might help lower your costs
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Many KSLA News 12 viewers have voiced their concerns over increasingly high utility bills. And they are demanding answers.

Johnnie Johnson said she noticed her utility bill increase by more than $60 this month, and it’s put a pain in her pockets.

“I’m paying half of it now and half of it later. I was just paying $182 last month; this month is $243 and some cents. That’s going to eat into my budget.”

She sees it as a perfect storm.

“So we’re all in it together and we all got to survive.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON FACEBOOK:

KSLA News 12 reached out to SWEPCO to ask what is causing the increased bills. They explained that there are two factors — the increased cost of natural gas and increased use of electricity.

Last year, SWEPCO said, their Louisiana customers paid a fuel charge of 3.7 cents per kilowatt-hour. It’s now 6.3 cents per kWh.

“Natural gas price has cost about two and three times higher than it was last year,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Tara Muck said. “We do not make a profit off of the cost to purchase natural gas for electricity. So as you see natural gas prices go up, unfortunately, that will have an impact on our customers.

“(And) the more we use to battle the heat inside our homes and our offices, the higher the electricity bill is going to be just because we’re having to run it longer to keep it cooler.”

What happens if you need help paying your utility bill? SWEPCO said they have a list of assistance options.

There also are programs such as Catholic Charities of North Louisiana that can help you foot your utility bill.

“The process is, everyone has to attend our money school class. It’s a requirement for assistance,” explained Jean Woods, case manager at Catholic Charities.

“And once they attend the class, we have an interview with them. And we determine if we’re able to assist them and, if so, how much we can pay for their utility bill.”

Here are other related links to avenues that also might be able to help you pay your utility bills:

As expected, the SWEPCO spokeswoman said, you may not see a big decrease in utility bills until temperatures cool off.

“So once we can get a break from the heat, we can see that demand decrease and, therefore, less usage and lower bills. Until we get that break,” Muck said.

SWEPCO has some suggestions for saving on your bill, which include raising your thermostat setting and using ceiling fans to circulate the air.

Below are some more ideas from the utility:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.
Woman invited to house then shot
A northbound pickup struck a pedestrian on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street in Shreveport on...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in hit-and-run crash
A woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Highland.
Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim
Two vehicles were involved in a rolling shootout in Caddo Heights.
Rolling shootout between two vehicles; Man shot shows up at hospital
Two suspects fired upon a group of bystanders; Two severely injured
Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders

Latest News

The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
DCFS reports SNAP outage
Shooting then car crash on Waterall Street.
Shooting on 10th and Waterall Street ends with crash
Fire on July 16 at 6 p.m. Two homes affected.
Fire in Haughton damages two homes; firefighter injured
The Jefferson Parish council has asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to order the permanent closure of...
6 juveniles escape Bridge City youth detention center, 1 still at large