Hoop Don’t Shoot tournament gets underway in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport hosted the first round of its Hoop Don’t Shoot basketball tournament Saturday, July 16.

The goal of the stop-the-violence initiative is for youths and young adults to shoot hoops, not each other.

Teams compete in two age groups: 12-16 years old and 16-23 years old.

Several businesses participated, providing career opportunities and a number of services, like counseling.

“I encourage the adults to talk to the children. Listen to the children,” said Laverne Brentley, a licensed professional counselor with Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency.

“Give them the opportunity and an outlet to express their emotions in a healthy manner.”

Representing the U.S. Army was recruiter Staff Sgt. Magali Cabrera.

“I’m here to give the kids another career, something they can look forward to whenever they grow up. Something that can motivate them.”

Hoop Don’t Shoot is sponsored by the city’s Office of Fair Share in partnership with the Shreveport Police Department.

The tournament will continue every Saturday throughout July.

The games Saturday were played at A.B. Palmer Recreation Center and Airport Park, Lakeside Park and Southern Hills community centers.

The winners of those matches will play Saturday, July 23, starting at 9 a.m. at David Raines Recreation Center and Bilberry Park Community Center.

The final games will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Princess Park.

