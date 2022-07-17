Fire in Haughton damages two homes; Firefighter injured

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A fire in a Haughton subdivision damages two homes, one home is a total loss; A limb fell and injured a firefighter.

A fire began around 6 p.m. on July 16, in the Mimosa Garden Subdivision, on the 300 block of Murray Lane, Haughton. Firefighters arrived on the scene and battled the fire that spread from one house to the home next door. A witness says during the battle with the flames, a limb fell from a tree and injured one of the firefighters and that the family dog of one of the homes was able to escape unharmed.

Fire on July 16 at 6 p.m. Two homes were affected. (Glenn Dowden | Glenn Dowden)

Both homes were badly damaged, one of them was a total loss.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour but stayed past 10 p.m.

There is no information available on what started the fire or the condition of the firefighter who was injured.

