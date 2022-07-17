Extended stretch of triple digit heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The hottest summer we have seen in several years continues for the foreseeable future. Multiple days of triple digit heat are ahead as a strong ridge of high pressure remains anchored across the area. Rain will remain limited as well with little expected. That combined with the heat will lead to worsening drought conditions.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures near 100 combined with high humidity will produce ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will top 105. We’ll be partly to mostly sunny and dry today with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area.

We’ll stay warm and humid overnight. Temperatures will barely dip below 80 by morning. There is a small chance for a shower tonight, but most areas will stay dry and even if you do see rain, it won’t be very much.

More heat is expected on Monday. We’ll be partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Temperatures will once again climb to around 100.

The rest of next week will be dominated by the extreme heat. More heat advisories will likely be issued for some, if not all, of the area. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low 100s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see little relief at night either with temperatures only dropping to around 80. Little to no rain is expected.

