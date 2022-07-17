Ask the Doctor
DCFS reports SNAP outage

The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) released a statement on Sunday, July 17, confirming the (SNAP) benefits system is down.

Here is what DCFS released:

DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied. We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.

