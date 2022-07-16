Ask the Doctor
Woman invited to house then shot

Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.
Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.(unsplash.com)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman invited was invited to a residence in Highland then was threatened, then shot.

On July 16, Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch at 3:35 a.m. of a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place, in the Highland neighborhood. When they arrived they learned that a female victim had been invited to come to the residence and then was allegedly threatened by a suspect that lived in the home. The suspect reportedly told the victim if she did not leave he would shoot her, he then proceeded to shoot her.

The suspect had fled on foot after shooting the victim.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates will come as information becomes available.

