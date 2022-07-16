Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects reportedly invaded a home in Highland and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat.

On July 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to a home on the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd, reportedly for a home invasion. As officers arrived at the home they learned that two suspects had knocked on the door, when the victim answered she was assaulted with a baseball bat by one of the suspects. The other suspect entered the residence and reportedly stole a motorbike.

Both suspects then fled on foot.

The victim had minor injuries.

No arrests made yet, SPD is currently investigating. More updates are to come when more information becomes available.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest please call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3

