Rolling shootout between two vehicles; Man shot shows up at hospital

Two vehicles were involved in a rolling shootout in Caddo Heights.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were involved in a shoot-out between each other in Caddo Heights; bullets hit a house.

On July 16 at 12:27 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to Ridgemoor Avenue and Vivian Street area where shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told officers that occupants of two vehicles were driving and firing shots at each other. Both vehicles then fled. A house was struck by bullets but no one in the home was injured.

Later a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, accordingly, he was shot during the shooting. It is not currently clear if he was involved in the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

