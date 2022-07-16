Pickup hits pedestrian then leaves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a pickup.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

It happened on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street.

That’s where four Shreveport police units were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. Friday, July 15, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The pedestrian got off a SporTran bus, walked in front of the bus then was struck by the northbound truck, which then continued north at it left the scene, authorities said.

Police received two conflicting reports of the color of the pickup. No further details about the truck were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

