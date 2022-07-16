Pickup hits pedestrian then leaves

Ask the Doctor
Authorities described the man’s injuries as life-threatening
A northbound pickup struck a pedestrian on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street in Shreveport on the night of July 15, 2022, authorities say.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a pickup.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

It happened on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street.

That’s where four Shreveport police units were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. Friday, July 15, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The pedestrian got off a SporTran bus, walked in front of the bus then was struck by the northbound truck, which then continued north at it left the scene, authorities said.

Police received two conflicting reports of the color of the pickup. No further details about the truck were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

