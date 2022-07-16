Ask the Doctor
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

