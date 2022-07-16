LSU Health COVID-19 Vaccines for July 16 canceled; next events listed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - July 16 events have been canceled and new dates and locations are set for the free vaccines.

Vaccines will no longer be available on July 16 for the Shreveport Farmer’s Market and the Peaceful Rest Church.

Here are the next events the Center for Emerging Threats (CEVT) will be offering.

Wellington Square Apartments,1812 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA on Monday, July 18, vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Central Trades and Labor Council, 7288 Greenwood Rd Unit 109 on Saturday, July 23, vaccinations will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5 to 17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those age 5 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the appropriate vaccine.

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster at least 5 months after completing their vaccine primary series.

Everyone over 50 may get a second booster five months after their original booster

Vaccinations are being administered via a walk-up clinic. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine. Please should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site.

Anyone without insurance is still eligible to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 TESTING REMINDER: COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the North Campus site as of Tuesday, April 19.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in your area, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

