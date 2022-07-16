Hot and dry weekend

(KSLA) - This weekend will be very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and likely lower 100s in a few spots. There will also be little to no rain to help cool these temperatures down at all.

Good Saturday! Today will be back to high heat with many spots reaching the triple digits. There will also be lots of humidity, so even if you don’t reach 100, it will feel like it. We should be just below heat advisory criteria, but it will still be hot enough, that you need to be smart in the heat. Saturday will have more sunshine with no chance of rain. Sunday will have a few more clouds build in during the afternoon. There is also has a small 10% chance for a couple showers. It’s still not enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures Sunday will get up to the triple digits for a few more locations. We will have a shot of seeing another heat advisory issued.

Monday will have a tail-end of a cold front move through. The problem is that the front appears to already be weakening and will not have much juice left in the tank by the time it reaches us. So, we will not get as much rain, and temperatures will not cool as much. Now I’ve lowered the rain chance to only 10%. In addition, it looks as though Southwest Arkansas has the best shot to see any rain. Temperatures will still be hot now that the front is even weaker than before. Highs will be in the upper 90s and possibly the lower 100s for some areas. There will at least be more clouds around, maybe providing some shade.

Tuesday and Wednesday will go back to dry and sunny weather. The clouds will clear out from Monday leading to some beautiful skies for the middle of the week. With the sunshine, temperatures will be heating up to the lower 100s! So it will be getting very hot again! This could be the start of a long consecutive streak of 100 degree days. Remember to drink lots of water to stay hydrated!

Thursday will also be a very hot day with highs in the triple digits. There will be more sunshine with only a 10% chance of rain. So, not enough to cool these temperatures down. Even with a few more passing clouds, it will not provide much help.

Friday will be another very hot day with temperatures exceeding the 100 degree mark. We will have basically no rain to help cool us down. So remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink lots of water, and don’t be afraid to go inside for a few minutes to cool off.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

