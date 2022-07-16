Ask the Doctor
Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 2 for attempted murder

2 accused of hitting 1 in store, who then allegedly shot at them in car
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A disturbance in a Natchitoches store led to three arrests, including two for attempted second-degree murder.

Police were summoned to the business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue about 1:14 p.m. Friday, July 15.

While officers were heading there, they were notified by police dispatchers that the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at those in another car on Parkway Drive near South Drive, police Cpl. John Greely said.

Officers located the vehicle from which the gunfire came and stopped it on Keyser Avenue, he added. They arrested the driver, 33-year-old Natchitoches resident Adrian Middleton, for allegedly shooting at the two occupants of the car on Parkway Drive.

Detectives also were able to locate the vehicle that was shot at and arrested its two occupants. Kourtney King, 24, and Corteze King, 21, both of Natchitoches, are accused of hitting Middleton inside the store on Keyser Avenue. Each of the Kings is charged with simple battery.

