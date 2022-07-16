Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Conference seeks to educate, empower businesswomen

Black Women in Business event includes panel discussions, vendors
Participants listen to one of the guest speakers during the Changing the Game Women's...
Participants listen to one of the guest speakers during the Changing the Game Women's Conference that Black Women in Business held Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Texarkana.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — KSLA News 12′s Alexandria Savage was moderator of the Changing the Game Women’s Conference that Black Women in Business held Saturday, July 16 in Texarkana.

The conference included panel discussions, vendors and philanthropic activity.

Black Women in Business is a nonprofit started in Texas eight years ago that has since gone global.

Its leaders say the organization was created to educate, empower and help all businesswomen excel in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Rose Chase Smith, the organization’s founder, said the Austin-based group is looking to start a chapter in the Ark-La-Tex.

“We are connected with hundreds of partners throughout Texas that can help women with grants, financial literacy, business credit, helping women build their organization from the ground up and making sure we are taking care of the foundation.”

Visit the organization’s website or its Facebook page if interested in becoming part of the group or to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Robinson Place, Highland.
Woman invited to house then shot
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Shootout, police chase, crash into bus stop ends with officer hurt
SPD: Looking for casino assault suspect
SPD looking for suspect involved in casino assault
A northbound pickup struck a pedestrian on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street in Shreveport on...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in hit-and-run crash
A woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Highland.
Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim

Latest News

A northbound pickup struck a pedestrian on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street in Shreveport on...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in hit-and-run crash
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 2 for attempted murder
A Memorial on Second and Charter Street
Rayville man arrested as suspect in Delhi murder
A woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Highland.
Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim