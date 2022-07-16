Conference seeks to educate, empower businesswomen

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — KSLA News 12′s Alexandria Savage was moderator of the Changing the Game Women’s Conference that Black Women in Business held Saturday, July 16 in Texarkana.

The conference included panel discussions, vendors and philanthropic activity.

Black Women in Business is a nonprofit started in Texas eight years ago that has since gone global.

Its leaders say the organization was created to educate, empower and help all businesswomen excel in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Rose Chase Smith, the organization’s founder, said the Austin-based group is looking to start a chapter in the Ark-La-Tex.

“We are connected with hundreds of partners throughout Texas that can help women with grants, financial literacy, business credit, helping women build their organization from the ground up and making sure we are taking care of the foundation.”

Visit the organization’s website or its Facebook page if interested in becoming part of the group or to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.