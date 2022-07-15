Summer heat returns with a vengeance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking rising temperatures along with sunny skies across the ArkLaTex. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 105. As we go through the weekend you can expect more of the same, or even hotter temperatures on the way for the region. After some scattered showers and storms Monday we are not tracking anything that will be able to hold down our temperatures as we will skyrocket past the 100 degree mark Tuesday and will likely have to deal with triple digit heat for most of next week.

We are tracking several days of triple digit heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning even though we may not be under Heat Advisories it will be very important to dress comfortably as we are expecting a toasty end tot he week. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s and we are expecting high temperatures later today to be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 105. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with only a slight chance of a pop up shower as we go through the afternoon hours.

Heading through the weekend we are tracking more intense heat and humidity for the region as the ridge builds to our west. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny helping to push high temperatures into the upper 90s and perhaps the 100 degree mark, especially on Sunday our ahead of a weak front Monday. Don’t be surprised if we see ‘feels-like’ temperatures get high enough where Heat Advisories are issued for parts of the region.

Looking ahead to next week we expecting some possible showers and storms early followed by scorching heat and humidity the rest of the work week. On Monday a weak front will be moving through the region bringing the potential for scattered showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-90s. But once the wet weather clears out during the evening hours temperatures will be skyrocketing the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be right around the 100 degree mark, and it will be getting hotter the rest of the week with mid-100s Wednesday and Thursday with Head Advisories almost guaranteed for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, make sure you stay hydrated Friday! Have a great weekend!

