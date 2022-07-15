Step Forward storytime at Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Step Forward program helps teach parents and caregivers how to provide the first steps to a good education for young children.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA) focuses on developing plans to improve kindergarten readiness in children ages zero to five. Community leaders come together to help teach parents and caregivers the knowledge they need to help their toddlers develop a strong ability to learn. To do this CFNLA will be hosting storytime events at Shreve Memorial Library locations.

According to Tiffany White, CFNLA’s neighborhood network facilitator, 90 percent of the brain develops in the first five years of a child’s life, making these years vital to development. The Step Forward storytime events at Shreve Memorial Library are meant to facilitate this knowledge to parents to help them improve the way they interact with their children when teaching them.

The ultimate goal is to help all children to obtain a good education and a sustainable, living-wage job by the age of 25.

For more information or updates on upcoming events, please visit: https://cfnla.org/ or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CFNLA/

CFNLA’s upcoming events:

Healthy Snacks for Your Toddlers

July 15 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Location: Atkins Branch of Shreve Memorial Library on 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport.

Supporting Your Child’s Emotions

July 22 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Location: Mooretown Branch of Shreve Memorial Library on 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport.

Tummy Time

July 22 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Location: Wallette Branch of Shreve Memorial Library on 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.