SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is warning the public about scam emails going around with hackers posing as SPD police officers.

No member of the Shreveport Police Department will ever send emails soliciting money or gift cards. Please do not respond to the emails and DO NOT give them any personal information.

SPD says the city’s IT department is not compromised.

