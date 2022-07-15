SPD looking for suspect involved in casino assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect allegedly involved in an assault in a casino.

On June 18th, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 5:00 a.m. that there was an assault at Lucky Jacks Casino located on the 6900 Block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Now SPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who reportedly assaulted another man inside the casino.

If you recognize this person or know any information about the assault, please call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or make a report on their website, https://www.cscrimestoppers.org/. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

