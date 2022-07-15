Shootout, police chase, crash into bus stop end with officer hurt
It all began when police responded to a call about gunfire
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shootout, a chase and a crash ended with a police officer hurt.
It happened overnight in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
Police say they responded to a call about gunfire on Patzman Street.
A short time later, the shooting turned into a high-speed chase involving the alleged gunman and police that lasted for about 20 minutes.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a bus stop, authorities said.
That’s when the suspect took off running.
The suspect was taken into custody at Canaan Village Apartments. Police say they found drugs and a gun during the arrest.
The officer who was hurt was treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.