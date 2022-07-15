Ohio woman arrested after randomly shooting man at intersection

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman was arrested the day after she shot a man waiting at a stoplight in an unprovoked attack, Springdale police announced Thursday.

Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly shot at another vehicle near the intersection of Chesterdale and East Kemper roads, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting was random, with no interaction between the suspect and victim happening prior to the shooting, police explained.

“We were on the way to Walmart, and there was a stop sign, and we were waiting there,” recalled the victim, Alex Mendez. “We were just talking in the car. Then a woman pulled out of nowhere.”

The victim stopped southbound on Chesterdale just north of Kemper in the left turning lane around 10:45 a.m. when the woman, later identified as Copeland, pulled up along the right side of his vehicle, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.

Officer Riordan says the woman fired one shot through the passenger window of her SUV, hitting the man in the arm. The man was taken to UC West Chester to be treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copeland drove off after the shooting.

Early Thursday, a Springdale officer was on patrol when she spotted a woman and an SUV matching the description from Wednesday’s shooting.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, called for backup, and once she approached the vehicle, she saw a gun sitting on Copeland’s lap, police said.

Copeland surrendered willfully and was then taken to the police department to be interviewed.

She confessed to the unprovoked shooting in Springdale and admitted to another shooting that happened Monday in Sharonville, according to police.

The shooting in Sharonville was random, just like the one in Springdale, police explained.

Copeland shot at a vehicle in Sharonville but no one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

She will be charged in connection with Monday’s shooting in Sharonville, per Springdale police.

