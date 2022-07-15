Man suspected of shooting 2 people; police seek help finding him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are asking for help locating a shooting suspect who is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

WANTED: Detrevious D. Thompson, 20, is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery, illegal use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Detrevious D. Thompson, 20, is suspected of shooting two people about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive in Shreveport. Both victims were treated for wounds that were not life-threatening.

Thompson is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery, illegal use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Thompson to call police at (318)-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. And it will pay a cash reward for information that leads to Thompson’s arrest.

