Kroger’s annual ‘Backpack Boosters’ back-to-school drive underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Kroger stores collecting school supplies for their annual back-to-school drive.

You can help out on your next shopping trip by donating a school supply kit or making a monetary donation. The drive will be benefiting independent school districts in east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Kroger’s goal for the year is to help more than 73,000 students.

If you want to help, be sure to stop in before the drive ends on July 27.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.