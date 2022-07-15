Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Kroger’s annual ‘Backpack Boosters’ back-to-school drive underway

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Kroger stores collecting school supplies for their annual back-to-school drive.

You can help out on your next shopping trip by donating a school supply kit or making a monetary donation. The drive will be benefiting independent school districts in east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Kroger’s goal for the year is to help more than 73,000 students.

If you want to help, be sure to stop in before the drive ends on July 27.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was...
Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
18-year-old woman shot in Highland
Tyreke Walker
Mother of Tyreke Walker continues search for son who went missing in Gulf of Mexico
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

Kroger’s ‘Backpack Boosters’ back-to-school drive underway
Kroger's Supply Drive Back-to-school
Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church back-to-school drive
Love Does Ministry is collecting school supplies for back to school drive
Friends in Unity Citywide Kick Back back-to-school
Friends in Unity Citywide Kick Back back-to-school
Friends in Unity back-to-school drive, City Wide Kick Back.
Friends in Unity back-to-school drive ‘City Wide Kick Back’