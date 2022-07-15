Jimmie Davis Bridge to be partially closed July 17

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Be ready for slow traffic, only vehicles less than 10 feet wide will be able to pass through Jimmie Davis bridge.

One lane of the Jimmie Davis bridge will be closed Sunday, July 17, for a routine inspection. The lane closure is scheduled to start from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Due to the narrowness of the bridge, only vehicles less than 10 feet wide will be able to cross the bridge. Larger vehicles will need to detour using highway one to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

