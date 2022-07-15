Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Jimmie Davis Bridge to be partially closed July 17

Jimmie Davis bridge to be partially closed on July 17
Jimmie Davis bridge to be partially closed on July 17
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Be ready for slow traffic, only vehicles less than 10 feet wide will be able to pass through Jimmie Davis bridge.

One lane of the Jimmie Davis bridge will be closed Sunday, July 17, for a routine inspection. The lane closure is scheduled to start from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Due to the narrowness of the bridge, only vehicles less than 10 feet wide will be able to cross the bridge. Larger vehicles will need to detour using highway one to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was...
Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought
Tyreke Walker
Mother of Tyreke Walker continues search for son who went missing in Gulf of Mexico
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
18-year-old woman shot in Highland
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

Back to school drive
Love Does Ministry is collecting school supplies for back to school drive
Gary Brooks to run for Shreveport City Council
Gary Brooks with his granddaughter.
Entrepreneur Gary Brooks announces run for Shreveport City Council
Devin White donates gift cards for young athletes to have a shopping spree.
Tampa Bay player Devin White hosts shopping spree for young athletes