Friends in Unity back-to-school drive ‘City Wide Kick Back’

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friends in Unity is hosting its 4th annual back-to-school drive, City Wide Kick Back.

Friends in Unity’s annual back-to-school drive will be happening Saturday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at J.S. Clark Elementary at 351 Hearn Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.

At the event, there will be free giveaways and plenty of activities.

Giveaways will include door prizes, backpacks, school supplies, hairdos/hair cuts, and free food.

Activities will include an empowerment class, health information, face painting, carnival games, parent resources, and arts and crafts.

The event is free and open to the public, there will be 500 backpacks filled with school supplies available.

