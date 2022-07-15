Ask the Doctor
Entrepreneur Gary Brooks announces run for Shreveport City Council

Gary Brooks with his granddaughter.
Gary Brooks with his granddaughter.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A day after Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced she wouldn’t run for re-election, a new candidate has thrown his hat in the race.

Entrepreneur Gary Brooks has announced he is running to represent District B.

Brooks has lived in Shreveport for over 50 years, and has lived and owned property in the district since 1993. He has first-hand knowledge of owning and operating a business, and says he wants to make that process easier for others.

“As a long-time business owner in Shreveport, it seems to me like the city is anti-business. We want more businesses to choose to move and open here. If the city can become more business friendly, that will create more jobs for our residents. I want to get rid of all the red tape for businesses in District B and the rest of Shreveport,” said Brooks.

Another goal for Brooks is to make Shreveport safer. He says he wants to evaluate the Shreveport Police Department and get more officers from behind the desk and out on the street.

Brooks is an Eagle Scout, Assistant Scout Master, and a graduate of Baptist Christian Academy and Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He has been a lifelong member St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Brooks is the father of two grown children, Claire Brooks, owner of Ambition Fitness in Shreveport, and Wesley Brooks, chef at Commander’s Palace and Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans. He has two grandchildren.

Brooks’ campaign slogan is “Invested in the future of District B.”

