Daily extreme heat expected through next week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very hot moving forward. There may be a slight bump in the road Monday with average temperatures, but then it will only get worse. Consecutive days of triple digits is on its way.

This evening will be very hot with no rain around. There will be lots of sunshine and limited clouds. Those temperatures will go from the 90s to the upper 80s after sunset. If you have any Friday evening plans, remain safe and smart in the heat.

Overnight, it will still be very warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s. There will be clear skies with no chance of rain. So we will have a dry start to the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will have a little more heat. Highs are in the upper 90s to near 100. I would not be surprised if a couple locations see the triple digits in the afternoon. For Shreveport/Bossier City, I have a high of 98 on Saturday, so I think we will be just shy of 100. By Sunday however, I think we will reach the triple digits. Saturday will have more sunshine with basically no chance of rain, while Sunday will have a few more clouds build in during the afternoon. Sunday also has a small 10% chance for a couple showers. It’s still not enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.

Monday will have a tail-end of a cold front move through. This will bring in some more rain, especially in the morning. I have lowered the rain chance to 20%. The front appears to already be weakening and will not have much juice left in the tank by the time it reaches us. So, we will not get as much rain, and temperatures will not cool as much. There may still be a couple light showers, but not many. Temperatures will temporarily cool down for the day. Highs will get up to the low to mid 90s. Although there will still be a tons of humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will go back to dry and sunny weather. The clouds will clear out from Monday leading to some beautiful skies for the middle of the week. With the sunshine, temperatures will be heating up to the upper 90s and very possibly the lower 100s! So it will be getting very hot again! Remember to drink lots of water to stay hydrated!

Thursday will also be a very hot day with highs in the triple digits. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain. So, nothing to cool these temperatures down. Even with a few more passing clouds, it will not provide much help.

Friday will be another very hot day with temperatures exceeding the 100 degree mark. We will have basically no rain to help cool us down. So remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink lots of water, and don’t be afraid to go inside for a few minutes to cool off.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

