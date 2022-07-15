Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was...
Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought
Tyreke Walker
Mother of Tyreke Walker continues search for son who went missing in Gulf of Mexico
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
18-year-old woman shot in Highland
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin said Democrats should wait until July figures on inflation are...
Manchin wants Democrats to pause budget bill, risking its fate
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
SPD: Looking for casino assault suspect
SPD looking for suspect involved in casino assault
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public