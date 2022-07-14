Young woman shot on Robinson Place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman was shot once in the leg on Robinson Place in Shreveport.

At 3:35 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report that there was a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place between Wheeless Avenue and Gilbert Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl. (KSLA)

The young woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is currently still investigating.

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.