Young woman shot on Robinson Place
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman was shot once in the leg on Robinson Place in Shreveport.
At 3:35 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report that there was a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place between Wheeless Avenue and Gilbert Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.
The young woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD is currently still investigating.
