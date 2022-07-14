Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Young woman shot on Robinson Place

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman was shot once in the leg on Robinson Place in Shreveport.

At 3:35 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report that there was a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place between Wheeless Avenue and Gilbert Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.(KSLA)

The young woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is currently still investigating.

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.(KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue.
14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can

Latest News

Man found guilty for robbing a gas station on Christmas Eve.
Man found guilty for Christmas Eve gas station robbery
Shreveport Regional Arts Council begins preparation for ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire
Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire
14-year-old shot on Hardy Street
14-year-old shot on Hardy Street