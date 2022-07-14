Ask the Doctor
Universal suicide hotline rolls out this week

988 will become available nationwide, beginning Saturday, for those seeking help during a...
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new universal suicide crisis hotline is launching across the United States this week.

The phone number is 988 and will be available in every state starting Saturday.

Year after year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. take their own lives. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it happened every 11 minutes.

The national suicide prevention lifeline will have trained counselors available 24/7.

The current number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will also stay in place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

