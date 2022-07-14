Ask the Doctor
United Way of Greater Texarkana seeking monetary donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’

School supplies
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - In 2022, as inflation rates hit historic heights, many Americans are facing unexpected challenges - including parents buying school supplies just before students return to class.

For the United Way of Greater Texarkana - a non-profit organization working to raise funds in the area for families in need - they’re feeling the squeeze as well.

In past ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaigns, the organization distributed around 1500 backpacks. However, now the goal is to provide 2100 backpacks to schools in the Texarkana area.

The organization needs about $6,000 to meet its goal — and needs the funds to already pay for supplies.

“We are trying to get this stuff in and start stuffing and distributing them to schools,” said United Way’s Jennifer Lewis. She’s in charge of this year’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign.

The campaign asks the community to make monetary donations, in an effort to fill a school bus completely with items. Then, backpacks filled with basic school supplies will be distributed to young scholars who need them.

“The community is in a tight spot,” Lewis added. “People are not working and there are more children in need — and we don’t want parents to choose between school supplies and new shoes.”

The items needed for the supply drive were already ordered in order to distribute the backpacks on time. Organizers are hoping to deliver the items during the first week of August. The backpacks will be distributed to individual schools and staff will distribute them to students in need.

To support this year’s United Way of Greater Texarkana’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ contact the organization at (903) 794-3105 and visit its website here.

