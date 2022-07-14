Tampa Bay player Devin White hosts shopping spree for young athletes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tampa Bay linebacker and Springhill native Devin White is back in town to help young athletes.
White hosted a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Thursday, July 14. He gave 10 athletes a $150 gift card each to take part in a shopping spree.
“It always means a lot. Just giving back to the youth, just trying to set the example of giving positive motivation,” he said.
