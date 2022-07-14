Tampa Bay player Devin White hosts shopping spree for young athletes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tampa Bay linebacker and Springhill native Devin White is back in town to help young athletes.

White hosted a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Thursday, July 14. He gave 10 athletes a $150 gift card each to take part in a shopping spree.

“It always means a lot. Just giving back to the youth, just trying to set the example of giving positive motivation,” he said.

