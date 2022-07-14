Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Crew members with SWEPCO are working to restore power following overnight storms rolling through the ArkLaTex.

SWEPCO reminds residents to keep children to keep children and and pets away from downed lines.

LINKS

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue.
14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can

Latest News

Chimpanzee enjoying a popsicle.
Chimpanzees enjoy popsicles to beat the heat
Chimpanzees at Chimp Haven beat the heat with popsicles
Chimpanzees of Chimp Haven beat the heat with popsicles.
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller will not seek re-election