SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Crew members with SWEPCO are working to restore power following overnight storms rolling through the ArkLaTex.
SWEPCO reminds residents to keep children to keep children and and pets away from downed lines.
