SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Crew members with SWEPCO are working to restore power following overnight storms rolling through the ArkLaTex.

More than 6,800 SWEPCO customers remain without power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday after severe weather swept through Northwest and Central Louisiana last night causing downed lines and damage to cross arms and poles. A majority of the outages remain in the Natchitoches area. At peak, more than 16,000 customers were without power.

Estimated restoration time for Natchitoches, Mansfield and Hornbeck areas is 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 15. In Shreveport and Haughton, the estimated time is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

SWEPCO reminds residents to keep children to keep children and and pets away from downed lines.

