SPD seeking pair in connection to vehicle theft

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know these men?

On June 15, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to the 3100 block of N. Market Street regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers at the scene observed that two people stole a white Chevy Silverado.

Detectives were able to get video footage of the suspects and hope the public can assist in identifying the pair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

