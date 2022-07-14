Ask the Doctor
Slightly cooler weather behind storms

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking slightly cooler temperatures along with a pop up shower or storm Thursday. While some places did deal with some severe weather, everyone’s temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to the triple digit heat Wednesday. As we head into the weekend though we are tracking elevated humidity and slowly rising temperatures again for the region. By the time we get to Sunday highs will be close to 100 degrees. But early next week we are tracking another front that will be moving through the region bringing more showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures. But as soon as we dry out Tuesday temperatures will again be on the rise.

Temperatures will take a bit of a breather on Thursday.
Temperatures will take a bit of a breather on Thursday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning most of you can leave the umbrellas at home as we are expecting mainly dry weather along with slightly cooler temperatures. Heading out the door this morning temperatures are in the low to mid-70s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-90s this afternoon. While an isolated shower or storm is possible most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Heading into Friday and the weekend we are tracking dry, hot, and muggy weather on the way for the for the region. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely be surging past the 100 degree mark. Over the weekend we are expecting partly to mostly sunny and high temperatures that will be pushing back up towards the 100 degree mark. When you factor in the humidity, Heat Advisories could be possible as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be right around the 105 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking wet weather to start the week and potentially scorching weather to end it. On Monday another weak cold front will be moving through the region with scattered showers and storms expected helping to hold temperatures down in the upper 80s and low 90s. Once the wet weather moves out Monday we are tracking warmer weather each successive day next week. By Wednesday highs around or potentially over 100 degrees appears likely with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will around Heat Advisory territory.

So enjoy the slightly more comfortable temperatures while you can! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

