Shreveport Regional Arts Council begins preparation for ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council celebrated the kick off of preparation for Christmas in the Sky on Wednesday, July 13 at Louisiana Downs.

The bi-yearly gala takes a lot of planning before the big night. The event is returning after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Kiss a Frog: An Evening of Tall Tales, Fairy Tales & Cocktales!”

“Anyone can come if they’re the right age. We would like for people to be over 14-years-old and skills are great... Wonderful jobs, easy jobs. It’s very social and it’s a lot of fun,” said Heidi Kallenberg with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

The board of Christmas in the Sky says preparation events are for anyone to come out and create art. They also say it’s okay to participate if you’re not an artist. The events take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the rest of the summer.

The gala takes place on Oct. 10. If you would like to join or volunteer, click here.

