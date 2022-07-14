Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport Regional Arts Council begins preparation for ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council celebrated the kick off of preparation for Christmas in the Sky on Wednesday, July 13 at Louisiana Downs.

The bi-yearly gala takes a lot of planning before the big night. The event is returning after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Kiss a Frog: An Evening of Tall Tales, Fairy Tales & Cocktales!”

“Anyone can come if they’re the right age. We would like for people to be over 14-years-old and skills are great... Wonderful jobs, easy jobs. It’s very social and it’s a lot of fun,” said Heidi Kallenberg with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

The board of Christmas in the Sky says preparation events are for anyone to come out and create art. They also say it’s okay to participate if you’re not an artist. The events take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the rest of the summer.

The gala takes place on Oct. 10. If you would like to join or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Latest News

Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire
Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire
14-year-old shot on Hardy Street
14-year-old shot on Hardy Street
Mother speaks on search for Tyreke Walker
Mother speaks on search for Tyreke Walker
TAPD investigating shots fired at apartment complex.
Cars, apartment building left with bullet holes after shots fired in Texarkana