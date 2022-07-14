Parents encouraged to apply for free school lunches after federal meal program ends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new school year is just around the corner! Some students bring lunches to school, while others buy it or receive it for free.

A federal free lunch program put in place during the pandemic has since ended. This means if those who need free or reduced lunch will have to apply for it.

Shandrekia Morris, a mom of two, says meals should be free for all students regardless of income. She says her son benefitted from the free lunch program when it was in place.

“Every parent can’t afford to send their kid to school with lunch. Everybody can’t afford food like that. Food prices steadily rising,” she said.

Some schools use a program called the Community Eligibility Provision. It serves free meals to all students. This program is offered at all Caddo Parish Public Schools and some Bossier schools.

However, even if you already receive free meals or not, you’re asked to sign your student up for the other benefits.

“We want them to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. The reason for that is if your child’s application is approved, that in turn may qualify them for certain benefits like waived testing fees on the ACT, SAT, as well as receiving those P-EBT cards,” said Sonja Bailes with Bossier Parish Schools.

