Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was...
According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was struck three times in total: twice in the leg and one in the buttocks.(MGN ONLINE)
By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday night.

Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive.

Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive.
Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive.(Google | Google Maps)

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was struck three times in total: twice in the leg and one in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle where it was determined that his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue.
14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can

Latest News

Young woman shot in the leg on Robinson Pl.
18-year-old woman shot in Highland
Man found guilty for robbing a gas station on Christmas Eve.
Man found guilty for Christmas Eve gas station robbery
Shreveport Regional Arts Council begins preparation for ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire
Vehicles, apartment hit by gunfire