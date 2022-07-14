Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday night.
Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive.
According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was struck three times in total: twice in the leg and one in the buttocks.
The victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle where it was determined that his injuries are non-life threatening.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
