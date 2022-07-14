Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday night.

Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive.

Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive. (Google | Google Maps)

According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was struck three times in total: twice in the leg and one in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle where it was determined that his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.