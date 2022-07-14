Man found guilty for Christmas Eve gas station robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport man, accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Christmas Eve in 2019, was found guilty.

On July 13 in the Caddo District Court, Jerol Leo Ewell, 24 years old, was found guilty of the robbery of the Shell Station on the 4700 block of North Market Street.

It was Christmas Eve in 2019 when Ewell allegedly went into the gas station and held a gun to cashier Sadi Awawdah’s head and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. After the robber left, Awawdah called the police and they tracked his stolen iPhone to a nearby field. With the phone, a K-9 officer also discovered a ski mask. The ski mask was analyzed by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab and DNA was a match to Ewell.

Ewell will return to court on August 17 for sentencing, where he faces at least three years and up to 40 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

