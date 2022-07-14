Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2020 manslaughter involving crossbow

(Arizona's Family)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been convicted for a Feb. 2020 crossbow slaying.

Daniel Ralph Haire, 26, was found guilty on May 12 of manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby. Under habitual-offender guidelines, Haire had faced up to 80 years. He was also sentenced to 15 years to be served concurrently for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Both sentences will be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Nordby was found wrapped in bed comforters at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park, at the end of Wallace Lake Road. He had suffered a penetrating and fatal wound from a broad-head crossbow arrow.

A passerby discovered the body and called police. Investigators questioned known associates of Nordby, which led them to search Haire’s home. There, they found bedding that matched the comforters used to wrap the body.

Haire was arrested after a traffic stop, where a crossbow and a rifle were found in the vehicle. During an interview, he said he had invited Nordby to his house and shot him with the crossbow after an argument. He also admitted to wrapping the body in a comforter, placing it in a trashcan, and first put it in a dumpster on River Bend Road with the help of a friend. Eventually, the body was dumped at the lakeside park.

RELATED: Authorities identify body found near Wallace Lake; 2 arrested

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue.
14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital
According to police, a man was standing in the yard of a home when gunfire broke out. He was...
Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Elvis Edwards
Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

School supplies
United Way of Greater Texarkana seeking monetary donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Senator expected to plead guilty to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
Power Outages after storm 7/13
Power Outages after storm 7/13
On June 15, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to the 3100 block of N....
SPD seeking pair in connection to vehicle theft