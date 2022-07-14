Man found guilty in 2020 manslaughter involving crossbow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been convicted for a Feb. 2020 crossbow slaying.

Daniel Ralph Haire, 26, was found guilty on May 12 of manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby. Under habitual-offender guidelines, Haire had faced up to 80 years. He was also sentenced to 15 years to be served concurrently for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Both sentences will be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Nordby was found wrapped in bed comforters at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park, at the end of Wallace Lake Road. He had suffered a penetrating and fatal wound from a broad-head crossbow arrow.

A passerby discovered the body and called police. Investigators questioned known associates of Nordby, which led them to search Haire’s home. There, they found bedding that matched the comforters used to wrap the body.

Haire was arrested after a traffic stop, where a crossbow and a rifle were found in the vehicle. During an interview, he said he had invited Nordby to his house and shot him with the crossbow after an argument. He also admitted to wrapping the body in a comforter, placing it in a trashcan, and first put it in a dumpster on River Bend Road with the help of a friend. Eventually, the body was dumped at the lakeside park.

