Jury seated for penalty phase of Kevin Daigle first-degree murder conviction

Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of...
Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of killing Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.(Lafayette Parish Jail)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury has been seated for the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction.

Daigle was convicted of killing Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent when Vincent stopped to help him on the side of the road in 2015.

A jury sentenced Daigle to death, but an appeal was raised whether a juror was appropriately qualified to serve. The conviction stood, but the sentencing is being heard by a new jury.

The new jury was picked in Baton Rouge and will be transported to Lake Charles Friday. Opening statements are to begin Saturday.

Authorities say Daigle also killed his roommate, Blake Brewer, before killing Vincent.

