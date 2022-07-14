Hot and mostly dry to end the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures are back to the mid to upper 90s and will even make a run at 100 in a few spots again by this weekend. There may be a brief and very small shower Friday, but will otherwise be sunny and dry.

This evening will be mostly dry. I won’t rule out a quick shower in a couple spots. It will be very small and likely will not last long once the sun goes down. If you are planning anything outdoors, you probably won’t need your umbrella. I personally wouldn’t take mine. Temperatures will still be very warm in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Overnight, it will go back to completely dry and mostly clear. The clouds will be falling apart and will move away. So, as we start the day Friday it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will cool only to the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will be hot again with temperatures pushing to the upper 90s. There will be a lot of sunshine with basically no chance of rain. With that said, only a select few will see a small shower in the afternoon. I officially have a 10% chance of rain, but I would not rely on seeing any. It will still be pretty weather to end the week.

Saturday and Sunday will have a little more heat. Highs are in the upper 90s. I would not be surprised if a couple locations see the triple digits in the afternoon. For Shreveport/Bossier City, I have a high of 98, so I think we will be just shy of 100. Saturday will have more sunshine with no chance of rain, while Sunday will have a few more clouds build in during the afternoon. Sunday also has a small 20% chance for a couple showers. It’s still not enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.

Monday will have a tail-end of a cold front move through. This will bring in some more rain, especially in the morning. I have a 40% chance of rain for now. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do I would plan on getting some heavy downpours. As the day wears on, the rain will wind down. There will only be some light lingering showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will temporarily cool down for the day. Highs will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Although there will still be a tons of humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will go back to dry and sunny weather. The clouds will clear out from Monday leading to some beautiful skies for the middle of the week. With the sunshine, temperatures will be heating up to the upper 90s and very possibly the lower 100s! So it will be getting very hot again! Remember to drink lots of water to stay hydrated!

Thursday will also be a very hot day with highs in the triple digits. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain. So, nothing to cool these temperatures down. Even with a few more passing clouds, it will not provide much help.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.