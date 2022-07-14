Farewell to Bossier Arts Council Executive Director Robin Jones

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Arts Council and the art community say goodbye and thank you to Executive Director Robin Jones with a Farewell Toast event in the East Bank District.

It was a well-kept secret that Robin Jones, BAC Executive Director, would be resigning until her interview on KSLA News 12 Now. Then at Bossier Arts Council’s Artini event on June 13, Jones made her official resignation announcement. Jones and her family will be returning to Huntsville, Alabama after many years of service to our art community here in the Shreveport/ Bossier City area.

Jones moved to Shreveport/Bossier City area in 2004, serving Bossier Arts Council (BAC) and many other non-profit boards.

There will be a tremendous void in the community when Jones leaves, she is an influential figure in the arts community. Jones helped support and grow many artists into their dream careers. During her tenure, the Bossier Arts Council helped many students in the Bossier Parish Talented Arts Program, which inspired their imagination and talent. Jones also hosted many events supporting emerging artists and provided many resources to those artists to help their professional careers. During her time at BAC, Jones tripled funding and programming.

The ‘Jones Farewell Toast’ event will be July 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Hurricane Ally, located in the East Bank District at 500 Ogilvie St, Bossier City, LA 71111. If you need more information see the Facebook event here. >> https://www.facebook.com/events/391069922870890

Everyone is welcome to the event.

Shreveport/Bossier’s loss is Huntsville’s gain.

