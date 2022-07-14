Drone video shows 17-acre fire near Hallsville Junior High

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire in Harrison County at the eastern city limits of Hallsville is out but still smoldering. It started Tuesday afternoon south of Galilee Road in a 17-acre area that is mostly in the county. Authorities have spoken with three juveniles who were seen coming out of the woods that were on fire behind them.

A member of the Texas A&M Forest Service walked the fire line the day after fire spread through a wooded area near Hallsville’s East Elementary. He and others were checking for hot spots according to Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott.

“I know Hallsville Fire is out there probably as we speak, checking the line, making sure it’s still contained. And then TFS is supposed to come back today and start mopping up the line,” Scott said.

The Hallsville Fire Department was sent out around 2:40 Monday afternoon. The fire was recorded by a Hallsville Police Officer’s drone.

“It was progressing pretty rapidly. So, they called the assistance of West Harrison, the Texas Forest Service were in route,” Scott said.

Hallsville Police showed up at the fire to tell Scott that the PD had been:

“Contacted by a witness that stated they saw three juveniles exiting the woods and could see fire burning behind them,” Scott said.

Harrison County Fire Marshal DJ Couch also was called to the scene and had a singular request.

“Remind all parents to please, please teach children fire safety in any type of fire equipment; matches, lighters,” Couch said.

“At one point in time there was an evacuation order given. But probably within about five minutes it was rescinded,” Scott said.

He says the wind changed direction, but by late in the afternoon the fire spread to the Hallsville practice baseball field. It was partially burned, and Scott says the main field’s turf was slightly damaged.

“We had some pretty good flame length, obviously. So, when those embers kicked off it was more of a melting type thing because they have a turf baseball field,” Scott said.

Scott says firefighters were set up for structure protection at a few residences, but the fire didn’t spread to any buildings. The Texas Forest Service had the fire contained by about 8pm.

Both fire marshals want to remind everyone that all of Harrison County is under a burn ban. The fire remains under investigation and the juveniles have not been charged.

Drone video shows 17-acre fire near Hallsville Junior High (KLTV)

