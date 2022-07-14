Ask the Doctor
Deaf Action Center celebrating 40 years of service

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Betty and Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Center are celebrating 40 years of service.

The Deaf Action Center is holding the celebration of its 40-year anniversary at 601 Jordan Street, Shreveport, La on July 16, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The center started in 1982 and has provided services and support for the deaf population, including interpreter services, video remote interpreting, providing information on deafness, and other social services.

For more information about the Deaf Action Center please visit: https://deafactioncenter.org/

