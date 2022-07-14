Chimpanzees enjoy popsicles to beat the heat

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A break from the heat; Chimp Haven’s over 300 chimps get to cool off with sweet treats before World Chimpanzee Day.

Ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14, the chimpanzees at Chimp Haven were given a special treat to help them cool off, popsicles. The snack is a low-calorie treat for the sanctuary’s more than 300 residents. Their usual healthy diet includes lots of fresh produce and protein, allowing them the chance to have an occasional sweet treat.

“This is what the ‘Chimp Life’ is all about. We love providing the chimps with novel experiences and activities that keep them mentally challenged and physically active,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “It is always incredible to see the chimps enjoying the little things, and we are thankful to be able to continue providing them gifts with the help of our friends.”

For anyone wishing to support Chimp Haven, donations are helpful and help fund many activities and resources for the Chimps. Donations go towards funds for fresh produce, enrichment activities, medical care, and even birthday parties for the chimps. To explore gift options, please visit chimp-haven.myshopify.com.

For those looking for an in-person encounter, Chimp Haven has several public events planned this year. To learn more about visiting Chimp Haven, please visit //chimphaven.org/visit/.

