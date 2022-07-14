Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Cars, apartment building left with bullet holes after shots fired in Texarkana

TAPD investigating shots fired at apartment complex.
TAPD investigating shots fired at apartment complex.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to reports of gunfire on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.

The incident occurred at the Bramble Courts Apartments on Ferguson Street.

A family told KSLA that they hit the floor and crawled to the back of their apartment when they heard the shots. No one was injured, but multiple cars and one of the buildings were hit.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year...
Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Latest News

Shreveport Regional Arts Council begins preparation for ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
Drone footage: Hallsville Police Department
Drone video shows 17-acre fire near Hallsville Junior High
Tyreke Walker
Mother of Tyreke Walker continues search for son who went missing in Gulf of Mexico
Will the overturning of Roe v. Wade impact adoption agencies?