Cars, apartment building left with bullet holes after shots fired in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to reports of gunfire on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.

The incident occurred at the Bramble Courts Apartments on Ferguson Street.

A family told KSLA that they hit the floor and crawled to the back of their apartment when they heard the shots. No one was injured, but multiple cars and one of the buildings were hit.

No suspect information has been released.

