Caddo Council on Aging providing free fans for elderly community members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With temperatures staying near triple-digits, many are trying to find ways to stay cool. This is especially important for the elderly, as too much heat can have severe effects on their health.

To help with this, the Caddo Council on Aging has a fan drive and distribution that will last all summer. They’re also providing welfare checks through their Meals on Wheels program.

When a driver or volunteer is delivering food, they also check in on elderly residents.

“When the drivers and volunteers deliver, if they notice it’s extremely warm or hot inside of a senior’s home they will ask them if they want a fan,” said Monica Wright, executive director with the Caddo Council on Aging. “By them being one of our clients, the driver will take them a fan. If they’re not one of our clients, then someone can call our office or come into the office and get a fan, as long as they’re 60 and older.

”They deliver to the same clients everyday. They know whether or not something is not right, whether or not that person is not their normal self. If there’s a issue, they call the office and then we will call the person’s emergency contact. Depending on the circumstances, we may call the fire department or the City of Shreveport, especially if a senior does not come to the door and we hear someone inside. Then we especially want to make sure that senior is okay.”

Caddo Parish residents 60-years-old and older can pick up a fan every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caddo Council on Aging office (1700 Buckner Street).

