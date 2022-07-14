2 children dead, 4 injured in Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Two children were killed and four others are recovering after a two-vehicle wreck in east Texas.

The incident happened on July 5 in Smith County. Officials say the driver of a SUV was heading north on FM 2661 when they failed to yield the right of way yo an 18-wheeler. The car was hit on the driver’s side.

An 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl both died in the crash. The other four passengers, a 32-year-old woman, 30-year-old man, 16-year-old boy, and 11-year-old boy were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

