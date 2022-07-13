Woman arrested in connection to shooting on Texas Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 2 in the 200 block of Texas Street.

Officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. in response to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit later identified Princes Edwards, 21, as the suspected shooter. She was taken into custody on July 6.

Edwards was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.